HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah police need your help finding a woman, they say, may have been kidnapped.

According to officials, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the Hialeah Police Department responded to a call from a concerned citizen about a potential kidnapping.

Surveillance footage, that corroborates the witness’s account, shows the suspicious situation on New Year’s Eve morning at West 27th Avenue and 52nd Street.

Police believe the woman and man seen in the footage know each other.

As of Thursday morning, no missing persons report has been filed matching the woman’s description. This is why police are asking for the public’s help in identifying her.

She was wearing a gray sweatshirt, khaki sweatpants, black sandals and has long black hair.

The man is about 5 feet, 7 inches, was wearing all black clothing and a blue hat, and was driving a modified white Ford F-150 Platinum Edition with distinct black rims.

Officers say their primary concern is the woman’s immediate well-being and are working quickly to locate her and verify her safety.

If you recognize the male subject, the female victim, or the vehicle involved, please contact the Hialeah Police Department immediately at (305) 687-2525.

