WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man that stuffed his backpack with hundreds of dollars worth of meat products in a West Miami grocery store.

The stealing spree happened at Tropical Supermarket on SW 8th Street on July 3rd, but it wasn’t the first time that the store has been the victim of a crime like this.

“It did start out as a theft, but escalated when the subject pulled out a knife to an armed robbery,” said West Miami Police Department Detective Richard Menor.

Surveillance footage displayed a criminal grocery run involving an armed man and a dispute over steaks and salami.

“We really want to get this person off the street,” said the detective.

Menor said he wants to find the man that stole about $400 of the store’s meat products.

The man first browsed the beef and pork section, where he boldly stuffed products into his backpack until he was met by the store manager.

He then pulled out a pocket knife and made what seemed to be a stabbing motion toward the employee, causing the worker to back off. The man continued taking more goods before taking off.

“Fortunately nobody was hurt,” said Menor.

Security cameras caught him on his bicycle getting away.

But the cops couldn’t be any closer — The West Miami Police Department sits right behind the supermarket, which has been through this kind of crime before.

Last August, the same store was struck a couple of times by another meat thief, who stole $800 in beef and other goods. He was busted after returning a second time, where cops were ready for him and made an arrest.

“Call Crime Stoppers or at the station, you can be anonymous,” said the detective.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

