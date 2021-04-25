Police search for endangered 13-year-old missing from Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an endangered 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Elianne Jean was last seen leaving her residence at 244 NW 72nd Terrace, at around 1 p.m., Saturday.

Jean is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with a black blazer, black pants and Crocs.

If you have any information regarding Jean’s whereabouts, call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

