Police search for elderly man with Alzheimer’s missing out of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police need help locating a 79-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who went missing out of Miami.

According to Miami Police, Francilon Nelson was last seen leaving his residence at 282 NE 56th St., at around 1 a.m., Saturday.

Nelson is described by police as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, blue shorts and black sandals.

If you have any information regarding Nelson’s whereabouts, call the Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.