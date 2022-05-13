MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing in Miami Shores and has been described as endangered.

According to Miami Shores Police, Henry Allan Bridgewater was last seen visiting a business along the 9500 block of Northeast Second Avenue, at around 3 p.m., Thursday.

Bridgewater stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, with medium length hair and is cleanshaven.

He was last seen wearing a red hat, black jacket, blue jeans, blue sneakers and prescription glasses.

According to police, Bridgewater suffers from a medical condition, and that might have led to his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call Miami Shores Police at 305-759-2468.

