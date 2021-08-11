MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need your help finding a missing elderly man.

Williams Peter Matuza, 86, vanished after leaving the Red Roof Inn along Northwest 42nd Avenue in Miami Springs last month.

He stands 6 feet tall, has blue eyes, balding, grey hair, and suffers from dementia.

If you have any information call Miami Springs Police Department at 305-888-9711.

