Police search for duo caught on camera targeting tourist in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman who worked together to rob a tourist in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police detectives said a woman visiting from Poland was walking in the area of Euclid Avenue and 11th Street at around 3 a.m., Tuesday when a man approached her from behind.

The victim, 30-year-old Patrycja Kaczorowska, still showed apparent bruising on her face when she spoke with 7News.

She said she was overcome by shock when the man tried to cover her mouth.

“I was trying to kick or something, and I think he grabbed my face like that [so I could] not make any noise,” she said.

Kaczorowska said she was walking back to her rental property after a night out on Ocean Drive. She said she was attacked just feet away from her front door.

“I’m maybe 30 seconds from my door here, and there’s an alley,” she said.

.@MiamiBeachPD detectives searching for the man & woman seen below. They’re wanted for a strong-arm robbery that occurred on 8/13 near Euclid Avenue and 11 Street. Victim was struck several times before they took her phone, ID, and cash. Crime Stoppers: https://t.co/TRJAmZ641A. pic.twitter.com/pzWAk6oQim — Ernesto Rodriguez (@ERodriguez782) August 16, 2019

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the duo walking on the sidewalk just before the strong-armed robbery occurred.

Another camera showed the male subject closely following the woman into the alleyway, and that’s when, Kaczorowska said, he made his move.

“Once I just got to the alley, someone attacked me from behind,” said Kaczorowska.

Officials said the assailant knocked Kaczorowska to the ground while his female companion served as lookout.

“I was unaware of what was happening because it was so fast. It was dark. It was also around 3 a.m.,” said Kaczorowska.

The victim told police he struck her multiple times before fleeing the scene with her cellphone, ID and $20 in cash.

The man was caught on camera running from the scene shortly after.

Tuesday’s strong-armed robbery comes a week after, police said, a man stole a backpack filled with electronics from a couple visiting Miami Beach from Germany. Inside the bag were the victims’ iPhone, iPad, wallet and an Android phone.

In addition to the injuries to her face, Kaczorowska said she also suffered bruises on her knees and elbows.

“I hope he’s not going to harm anybody else. He’s got to be punished. That, I wish, is what is going to happen,” said Kaczorowska.

If you have any information on this strong-armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

