Police search for driver of Mercedes in fatal West Miami-Dade hit-and-run

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run in West Miami-Dade that left an elderly man dead.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along Southwest 24th Street, near 112th Avenue, just after 12:35 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said a white Mercedes-Benz was traveling west when it hit a 72-year-old man who was crossing the roadway about 500 feet west of 112th Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video captured a white sedan that, police said, was the vehicle involved in the crash.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

