SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was struck in the street and left to die. Now, the hunt is on for the driver who hit him and took off.

Carlos Gomez Fuentes is the victim of a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“He was a hard worker. He was a good person. He works very hard for his kids,” said a relative of Gomez after translation.

A relative told 7News Gomez was 39 years old.

He had a wife and two daughters living in Guatemala. He was working in South Florida as a landscaper and sending money home to support his family.

Gomez was killed Saturday night, around 9 p.m.

According to investigators, he was hit by a car while crossing the street in the 9800 block of Bird Road.

Juan Alvarado said he saw Gomez earlier that day; he was a regular at his cafeteria.

Alvarado said he couldn’t understand how someone could hit a person and just keep going.

“The person should have stopped, should have rendered assistance, should have called 911 instead of running,” said Alvarado.

Police believe the vehicle involved could have been a Dodge Charger.

Gomez’s family is hoping someone in the area saw something that will help investigators track down the driver.

“If you saw something, please come forward with it, so they can arrest the person who is responsible for this. We ask for a lot of help so we can find the person responsible,” said a relative.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

