NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Just before 3:00a.m., Friday, Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 27th Avenue and Northwest 132 Street after

It was determined that a man was pushing a shopping cart and attempting to cross the street when he was suddenly struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle fled the area and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Debris from the incident was scattered in the roadway.

Medical examiner arrived at the intersection to remove the man’s body and his belongings.

The intersection was closed while police collected evidence but has since been reopened.

At this time there is no vehicle description.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.