HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run in Hialeah that left a woman dead.

Investigators released surveillance video capturing the moment of impact in the area of North River Drive and Northwest 36th Street, Sept. 16.

The security footage showed the moment when, detectives said, 33-year-old Fradelyn Mora was hit while crossing a street by a driver, who was coming off a ramp.

The motorist stopped for a moment and then just took off.

Police said the car should have front-end damage.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

