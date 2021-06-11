NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police continue their search for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade that left the rider of a scooter dead.

Surveillance video captured a car running a stop sign and crashing into the victim near Northwest 133rd Street and 22nd Avenue, May 30.

Police said the 56-year-old victim was killed on impact.

The driver fled the scene.

Detectives are searching for a blue Dodge Charger that likely has front-end damage.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.