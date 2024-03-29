MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are on the search for a driver accused of causing a fiery crash and took off running in Miami.

The incident happened on Southwest 10th Street at 17th Avenue, Friday morning.

According to police, someone rammed their car into a parked vehicle, which caused a fire.

A witness reported a woman running away from the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.