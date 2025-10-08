SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are on the lookout for a crook who stole several items from a smoke shop in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The subject was captured on cameras entering the Smokers Goods along Sunset Drive and 98th Avenue, Monday night.

After walking in, the man waits for the clerk to turn away from the counter before snatching $700 in merchandise.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.