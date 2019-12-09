Police search for burglars responsible for vandalizing Miami church

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for those responsible for ransacking and vandalizing a South Florida church.

Police responded to the scene at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church on Northwest Seventh Avenue around 9 a.m., Monday.

The unholy act caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The attack happened while the church was gearing up for a big celebration of the Virgin Mary.

Members of the church worked all day Monday to clean the mess left behind by the three burglars.

Surveillance video showed the trio checking each door of the church trying to get inside before eventually getting in.

The church staff said someone might have left a door open, allowing the burglars to get in the building.

Most of the damage to the building was cosmetic.

The church staff said they found the banquet hall ransacked, each room trashed and offensive graffiti written on the walls. At one point, the burglars even used a fire extinguisher and sprayed it all over the church.

Members of the church said while police investigate, they are trying to find forgiveness.

“It disturbs you a little bit. Nothing was stolen. You just feel sorry for these souls that are, who knows, that could be kids,” said the church’s Communications Director Fatimo Garcia. “Kids today, they do crazy things, and they probably just decided to come into the building and trash it. Nothing against our religion, so as a church, all we have to do is ask for forgiveness and forgive them for what they did.”

Despite the incident, the celebration of the Virgin Mary will still go on Monday night.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

