MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man was just blocks away from his home when he crossed paths with a group of bikers, who then left him a victim of a brutal beating.

It was an Ocean Drive ATV and dirt bike takeover that went from really noisy to really violent.

“There was a good amount of blood,” said a witness.

The man was beaten so badly that he had to be rushed to Ryder Trauma Center.

Police are now searching for a rider that was seen on an internal Miami Beach Police flyer, which was obtained exclusively by 7News.

A tourist from Texas, who’s back home, witnessed the brutal beat down.

He provided 7News with a description of what he saw Sunday at 13th and Ocean where non-street legal bikes tore through the heart of South Beach’s marquee street as they ripped it up on sidewalks, among cafe diners and crowds of pedestrians.

“One of the guys was walking across the street, and it looked like he told the guy to kind of maybe slow down,” the witness said.

He said the confrontation prompted the rider to start “Doing a doughnut around the guy, like revving his tire like at the guy, where smoke was going in his face,” he said.

The soon-to-be victim tried to shoe the rider away.

“As the guy was walking, just jumped off his bike and started wailing on him,” said the witness. “The guy ended up getting, you know, knocked out, falling straight to the ground, and it looks like he hit his head on the ground and had a big gash, and was unconscious for a good few minutes. Everybody came around and started helping him in then the ambulance came.”

Fire rescue and police rushed in to help the injured man on the ground.

Surveillance video showed some of the riders heading west, away from Ocean in the aftermath.

Miami Beach Police confirmed they’re in possession of several videos, which were also obtained by 7News and provided a statement.

The statement read in part, “The pedestrian was transported to [Jackson Memorial Hospital] after falling to the ground, but thankfully he’s expected to be OK. The rider fled the area with the group. Detectives are actively investigating.”

Sources told 7News that the victim lives blocks away.

Riders have been taking over South Florida streets for years across Miami-Dade and Broward.

Famously, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and again on Sunday, on South Beach.

Now, there’s a violent crime that has to be solved.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.