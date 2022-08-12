HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for an armed intruder in Homestead.

Surveillance video captured a man with a gun walking up to a home and trying to get in.

It happened at the Isles of Oasis Community near Northeast 25th Avenue and Second Drive, Thursday morning.

The suspect took a peak inside before pulling on the doorknob, but it was locked.

Then he made his way to the driveway and opened two unlocked cars.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

