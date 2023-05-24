There was a family tragedy at a South Florida park when a mother and her six children comes under fire while they were in their car. The mother ended up dying after the shots were fired.

Miami-Dade Police worked well into the night Tuesday as they tried to piece together the crime. A search for the gunman who killed the mother of six is also underway.

“I cannot even begin to imagine what those children felt having watched their mom get shot,” Said MDPD Officer Angel Rodriguez. “I cannot even imagine what they are feeling or going through right now.”

The shooting happened at Oak Grove Park on Northeast 159th Street and Seventh Avenue.

According to investigators, what started as some sort of dispute between two groups quickly turned deadly..

“The dispute escalated when a firearm was produced,shots were fired, striking the adult female victim,” Rodriguez said.

That mother was struck by gunfire as she tried to drive off.

“As the female fled the area, she struck two vehicles that were parked and were unattended,” Rodriguez said. MDFR responded to the scene and determined the adult female was deceased.”

The six children, ranging in age from 7 to 17, were uninjured.

A man, who identified himself as the woman’s husband, later arrived and was escorted by police.

Now, police are seeking the public’s help as they try to catch a killer.

“We don’t know how many subjects were involved, we don’t know if they fled on foot or in a vehicle,” Rodriguez said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.