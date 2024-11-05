NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach Police seek the public’s help in their search for a suspect connected to a sexual battery at a North Miami Beach massage parlor

The incident took place on Sept. 16 at approximately 10 p.m.

A man wearing a gray shirt and cargo shorts was spotted lurking outside a massage parlor along 167th Street Near First Avenue. Authorities said he would then head inside and demand sexual favors while armed with a box cutter.

The victim managed to escape, although she sustained non-life-threatening-injuries.

The subject, described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old, also fled the scene.

If you or anyone you may know have any information regarding this case, please contact North Miami Beach Police, or the Detective K. Aladin at (305)949-5500 ext. 2528 or Kendrick.Aladin@nmbpd.org. You can remain anonymous.

