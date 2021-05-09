Police search for 96-year-old woman missing from Miami

Courtesy: Miami Police Department

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police need help in locating a 96-year-old woman.

According to police, Charite Ernest was last seen in the area of Northwest 68th Street, at around 2 p.m., Saturday.

Ernest was wearing a blue dress and a blue and white bandana.

If you have any information regarding Ernest’s whereabouts, call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending