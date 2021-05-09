Police search for 96-year-old woman missing from Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police need help in locating a 96-year-old woman.

According to police, Charite Ernest was last seen in the area of Northwest 68th Street, at around 2 p.m., Saturday.

Ernest was wearing a blue dress and a blue and white bandana.

We need assistance in locating 96-year-old Charite Ernest. She was last seen at 72 NW 68 Terr., on Saturday, 5/8/21 at 2pm. She was wearing a blue dress & blue & white bandana. If you know her whereabouts or see her, please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/kO6XnfizKw — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 9, 2021

If you have any information regarding Ernest’s whereabouts, call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

