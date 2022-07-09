HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 96-year-old man who was reported missing in Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, Mauro Aguero was last seen along the 600 block of Southeast Second Street in Homestead, at around 10 a.m., Friday.

Aguero suffers from a number of medical conditions.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Homestead Police at 305-247-1535.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.