HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing elderly man.

Mauro Aguero was last seen in the area of Southeast Second Street and Seventh Avenue in Homestead, Friday.

The 96-year-old suffers from a number of medical conditions.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.