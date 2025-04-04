MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an 87-year-old woman who was reported missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

According to Miami Police, Marianne Louis Cineus stands at 5 feet, weighs 110 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with black sweatpants.

She was reported missing Friday afternoon.

According to police, she meets the criteria of a “missing endangered adult.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

