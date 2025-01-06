MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an 83-year-old man who was last seen in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to Miami Police, Luis Guerrero was last seen on Sunday wearing a green t-shirt, white hat and black pants.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 4 inches and has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.