SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an 82-year-old man who has been reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Jose Costa was last seen in the 10200 Block of SW 37th Street at around 12 a.m., Monday.

He is described as standing at 4 feet 11 inches, weighing 150 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing an unknown-colored shirt, khaki pants and brown boots.

According to MDPD, he may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective M. Ritch Jr. or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).



