CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for an 82-year-old man who went missing in Coral Gables and is described as endangered.

Luis Guerrero was last seen exiting his ophthalmologist’s office on foot located near Coral Way and Douglas Road, and left the area in an unknown direction around 9:05 a.m., Thursday.

He stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has balding, white hair. He was also last seen wearing a brown baseball hat, brown plaid shirt, light brown khaki pants and sneakers.

According to Mr. Guerrero’s daughter, Danmy Denis, he has the onset of Dementia.

Guerrero also frequents the Walgreens near the 2700 block of West Flagler Street in the City of Miami.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Detective Cruz at 305-460-5440.

