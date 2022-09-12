MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 81-year-old man.

Jesus Serpa was last seen in the Model City area.

He was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt with black pants.

Serpa stands at 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 190 pounds, has gray hair and hazel eyes.

He also has diabetes.

Anyone with any information on Serpa’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Baluja or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

