NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an 81-year-old man who has been reported missing from North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, Roy Solfisburg III was last seen at around 8 a.m., Saturday in the 2100 Block of Northeast 182nd Street.

He is described as standing at 6 feet and weighing 160 pounds. Police said that he left the area on foot and was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and khaki pants.

According to detectives, he does not drive or have a cell phone and is in need of his daily medications. Police said that he meets the criteria for a “missing endangered” person.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 305-949-5500.

