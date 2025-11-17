MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 79-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to Miami Police, Orlando Escoto was last seen on Monday wearing a burgendy colored shirt and plaid pants.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 7 inches, weighing 140 pounds and having brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Baluja or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

