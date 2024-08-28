MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 78-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Alberto Amador is described as standing at 5 feet, 5 inches, weighing 160 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

It is unclear when he was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

