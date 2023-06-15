MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 77-year-old Robert Michael Comiskey stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black joggers a shirt and a cap.

Officials urge anyone with information on Comiskey’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

