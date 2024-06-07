MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 74-year-old man who was last seen in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to Miami Police, Alonza Marshall was last seen on Thursday wearing a long sleeve dark color shirt, unknown color pants and shoes.

He is described as standing at 5 feet 10 inches, weighing 165 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective G. Arauz or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@miami-police.org.

