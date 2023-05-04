NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old man who went missing in North Miami Beach.

According to detectives, Melchor Garcia was last seen leaving the area of Northeast 166th Street and West Dixie Highway, Wednesday night.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black T-shirt, gray pants and socks with sandals.

Garcia stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 138 pounds.

Officials urge anyone with any information on Garcia’s whereabouts to contact North Miami Beach Detective Aladin at 305-949-5500.

