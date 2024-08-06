NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 71-year-old man who was reported missing from North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, Jose Williams was last seen on Friday at 7:30 a.m.

He is described as standing at 5 feet 8 inches. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light-colored jeans and a cap.

Police said that he suffers from mental illness and he might be in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 20th Street.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 305-949-5500.

