NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 71-year-old man who was reported missing from North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, James Alvin Davis was last seen by his daughter at his home at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26. Police said that on March 27, his daughter attempted to locate him but was unable to locate him at his home.

He is described as standing at 6 feet, 3 inches, weighing 210 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to police, he meets the criteria for a “missing endangered person.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Papikian at 305-949-5500 ext. 2564 or via email at ermine.papikian@nmbpd.org.

