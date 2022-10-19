MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old woman.

Alba Salmeron Alonzo was last seen in Wynwood, Wednesday afternoon.

She was last seen wearing a khaki-colored jacket, khaki pants and a blue hat.

Alonzo stands 5 feet tall, weighs 98 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Alonzo’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Detective M. Baluja or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special VictimsUnit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

