MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 70-year-old man who has been reported missing from Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to Miami Police, Aqil Younis was last seen on Sunday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet 5 inches, weighing 160 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

