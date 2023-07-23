MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 68-year-old man reported missing by his family.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Antoine Philippe was last seen walking toward the Little Haiti neighborhood, Tuesday morning.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and black and gray tennis shoes.

Philippe, who had gone missing last year as well, suffers from dementia, according to his family.

Officials urge anyone with information on Philippe’s whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-476-5423.

