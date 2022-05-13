NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old man who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade and has been described as endangered.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Antoine Demosthene was last seen walking away from family at the Golden Glades parking garage at the 16000 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday. He has not returned since.

Demosthene stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Miami heart cap, black and grey shirt, blue pants with a blue stripe on the side and blue shoes.

According to police, Demosthene may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Detective M. Eloi or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

