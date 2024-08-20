MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 64-year-old man who was last seen in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to Miami Police, Hector Malu was last seen on Monday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 8 inches, weighing 150 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue and orange Astro hat, a faded white t-shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

