MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in their search for a 64-year-old man who went missing and has been described as endangered.

According to City of Miami Police, Frederic Risseau was last seen in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood on June 25.

He stands 5 feet, eight inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds, has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

He was also last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt, gray cargo shorts and gray Crocs.

According to authorities, Risseau requires dialysis.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Lopez or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

