OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 63-year-old man who was reported missing from Opa-locka.

According to Opa-locka Police, Luckner Villard was last seen at the ARC Dialysis Center, located at 1986 Opalocka Blvd at around 4:25 p.m., Saturday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 8 inches, weighing 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white and green hooded sweatshirt with long blue pants and was believed to be waiting at the facility to be picked up.

According to authorities, he is believed to be experiencing dementia and walked away from the clinic on foot prior to the transportation service’s arrival. Police said that he was recently hospitalized for unspecified mental health concerns.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police.

