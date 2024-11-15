NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a missing woman who was last seen in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 56-year-old Maria Luques was last seen along the 3100 block of Northwest 27th Street on Tuesday.

Detectives said Luques was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, black pants and black sandals.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she has not been in contact with any family or friends and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Luques’ whereabouts to contact MDPD Detective M. Eloi, or any detective of MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad, at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

