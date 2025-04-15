MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in Miami Gardens last week.
Shawn Brumberger, 53, was last seen near Northwest 2nd Avenue and 184th Street.
Officials said she has a mental health condition.
She’s 5 feet 2 inches, weighs around 150 pounds and may be wearing a black and white dress.
If you have any information, call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.