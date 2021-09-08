HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need your help find a missing Hialeah man.

Hector Plaza, 53, was reported missing by his family on Monday.

He was last seen by a neighbor in the area of 74th Avenue and 172nd Street driving a 2006 burgundy Nissan Altima, with the license plate number QSPS96.

Hector stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has special needs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.

