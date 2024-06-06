SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 51-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Vilma Gil was last seen in the 15300 Block of Sunset Drive at around 12 p.m. on June 1.

She is described as standing at 5 feet 3 inches, weighing 120 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Puma hat, a multicolored blouse and black pants.

According to police, she may be in need of services and meets the criteria for a “missing endangered person.”

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective M. Ritch Jr. or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

