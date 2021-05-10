Police search for 48-year-old woman missing from North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing North Miami Beach woman.

Miriam Herrera, 48, was last seen driving away from her home in the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and 175th Street three weeks ago.

Her car is a red Volkswagen Jetta with the tag LAYK28.

She was wearing a crop top and leggings and has tattoos on her lower back and stomach.

Herrera also has a history of mental illness.

If you have any information, call North Miami Beach Police at 305-949-5500.

