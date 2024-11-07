NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 46-year-old man who was reported missing from North Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Gregory Polynice was last seen in the 1000 block of Northwest 117th Street at around 12 p.m. on Monday.

He is described as standing at 6 feet, 2 inches, weighing 250 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

According to police, he left his residence and did not return home. Police said that he has not contacted any family or friends and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective M. Ritch Jr. or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

