NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 44-year-old woman who has been missing from Northwest Miami-Dade for over 3 weeks.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Shamita Rakey Stewart was last seen in the 3200 Block of Northwest 79th Street at around 7 a.m. on July 2.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said that she may be in need of services and meets the criteria for a “missing endangered person.”

Anyone with information should contact Detective M. Webb or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

