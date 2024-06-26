MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 40-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Miami Springs.

According to Miami Springs Police, Katherine Arteaga was last seen at the Hampton Inn, located at 3449 NW 42nd Ave.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, weighing 120 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, dark-colored pants, sandals, and a pink backpack.

According to authorities, she may be in need of services and meets the criteria for a “missing endangered person.”

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 305-888-9711.

